IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Woman murders her children, then hangs self in Shakurpur
HT Image
HT Image
others

Woman murders her children, then hangs self in Shakurpur

New Delhi A woman and her two children — three-year-old boy and four-month-old daughter — were found hanging from the ceiling fan of their home in north-west Delhi’s Shakurpur on Thursday, following a quarrel with her husband, the police said
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:25 PM IST

New Delhi

A woman and her two children — three-year-old boy and four-month-old daughter — were found hanging from the ceiling fan of their home in north-west Delhi’s Shakurpur on Thursday, following a quarrel with her husband, the police said.

Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (north-west), said that the probable reason behind the apparent double murder-cum-suicide was the woman’s quarrel with her husband earlier on Thursday over a disagreement on visiting her native place in Bihar.

“The woman wanted to visit her village in Madhubani in Bihar to attend a relative’s mundan (head tonsure) ceremony. But her husband disagreed with the plan,” said Rangnani.

Another investigator, who didn’t want to be identified, said that the husband had said no to the plans by citing his inability to afford the travel and other expenses that would be incurred while attending the family function. Police, however, said they are probing if the finances of the man was the real reason or there was something more to it.

A sub-divisional magistrate will be conducting an inquiry in the matter, police said.

The couple lived with their children in a one-room flat on the second floor of a building in Shakurpur. The husband worked at an eatery and also did other side jobs, such as cleaning cars, in residential neighbourhoods.

On Wednesday morning, investigators said,the couple had quarrelled once before the husband left for work, said the DCP.

When he returned from work around 10.30pm, he found the room locked from the inside and no one responding to his repeated knocks. Moments later, neighbours heard the man’s screams for help.

A neighbour said that he heard the man cry for help and rushed to help. On reaching the second floor he found the three bodies hanging. “The two children and their mother was hanging from one fan. The man began breaking down the door, and I joined him,” said the neighbour.

Together, they managed to break the door and bring down the bodies.

The DCP said that investigations into the triple deaths has been launched and the post-mortem would be carried out after the woman’s relatives arrived.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Abuse survivor who’s now the first legal port of call

By Kainat Sarfaraz
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Lawyer Simranjeet Kaur Gill, 34, says she chose to stay back in Mohali when her family moved to Canada a decade ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.6 lakh
Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of 11.6 lakh
others

Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of 11.6 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:56 PM IST
After the family received no benefits, they checked with the post office and found there was no account in the name of the elderly woman
READ FULL STORY
Close
ADCP Sameer Verma (centre) giving details of the rape and murder case following the accused’s arrest in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
ADCP Sameer Verma (centre) giving details of the rape and murder case following the accused’s arrest in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
others

Self-styled godman rapes, murders 22-yr-old in Ludhiana, dumps body in field

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Nabbed a week after the crime on February 26; woman had approached him for help after she lost her job due to the pandemic last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

104-year-old “super senior” Devraj Agarwal gets the jab, says Covid vaccination is a must

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:50 PM IST
PUNE On Friday, Devraj Agarwal, 104-years-old, became one of the oldest persons in Pune to have taken Covishield vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in Pune district on Friday

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:25 PM IST
PUNE Pune district has reported 1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as of Friday, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC invites applications for staff at new civic-run medical college

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:55 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited applications for posts of professors and clerical staff on a temporary basis, for Pune’s first civic-run medical college
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PCMC collects Rs3.64 lakh in fines from restaurants flouting 11pm deadline

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has collected 3,64,500 in fines, between February 24-March 4, from hotels and eateries not following Covid norms, especially running the business after 11 pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

TCS Covid analysis finds schools, colleges biggest source of Covid-19 infection: div comm

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:24 PM IST
PUNE At a district administration meeting held on Friday, with experts and officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) present, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao revealed the preliminary findings of a Covid analysis report prepared by the Tata Consultancy Services
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Road rage: Chicken shop owner shoots at trader in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Assaults him with punches and kicks after opening fire, nabbed from his house in Parbhat Nagar on Friday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Consecutive days of moderate rainfall helped fill up Pune dams last year: IMD

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:36 PM IST
PUNE Even though the heavy rainfall events in Pune city have increased over the past few years, a recent study undertaken by scientists at India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune has highlighted that consecutive days of moderate rainfall in the city and adjoining areas last year filled the three dams (Panshet, Varasgaon and Khadakwasla) solving the drinking water issue
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune’s event calendar: March 6 to 11 March, 2021

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Women’s day special Theatre Swatantra Theatre presents a Women’s Day Celebration with Vijay Tendulkar’s plays, featuring prominent female characters – “Khamosh Adaalat Jaari Hai” and “Panchi Aise Ate Hain”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Slam dunk: India, the next frontier in global basketball... Key ingredients to improve basketball talent

By Adi Vase
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:05 PM IST
PUNE By any measure of popularity in the 21st century, the sport of basketball likely ranks among the top three most popular global sports
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Out on bail, rape accused sets woman complainant on fire in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Police have retrieved CCTV footage from near the crime scene that shows the man, who was out on bail, running after setting the woman on fire and then fleeing on a bike. They said the woman had lodged a rape case against Bishnoi two years ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Third PIL against MP’s anti-conversion law; HC issues notice to state govt

By Monika Pandey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Bhopal resident Azam Khan’s March 4 PIL follows those of law student Amratansh Nema and civil society member LS Hardenia. All the PILs will be clubbed together
READ FULL STORY
Close
In January last year, MC had decided to implement the Act first in Phase 7, where as many as 139 vendors are registered. (HT File Photo)
In January last year, MC had decided to implement the Act first in Phase 7, where as many as 139 vendors are registered. (HT File Photo)
others

Street Vendors’ Act: 5 years on, GMADA approves eight vending sites in Mohali

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:33 AM IST
In the absence of implementation of the Act, illegal vendors have been thriving at several main markets of the city, especially in Phases 7, 3B1, 3B2, 9, 10 and 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP