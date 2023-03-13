Woman, paramour held for planning husband’s murder

Intense electronic surveillance to nab the shooters and other accused involved in the Umesh Pal murder case, helped a unit of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) avert a murder here. (Pic for representation)

The STF on Sunday arrested a woman and her paramour from Jhunsi area of Prayagraj for allegedly conspiring to kill the woman’s husband. The duo had given contract to two shooters for ₹2 lakh, officials said. The accused have been identified as Surendra Singh of Jhunsi and Kavita Singh of Sultanpur district. Kavita was living with her two kids in Jhunsi area while her husband worked in Ghaziabad.

On Holi, Kavita’s husband Sunil Kumar Singh had come to stay with his family in Jhunsi and was about to return on Sunday. The shooters were planning to kill Sunil somewhere on the way.

DSP Lalpratap Singh said efforts were on to arrest the shooters while an FIR has been registered in this connection at Jhunsi police station.

On Sunday, after coming across some suspicious calls during the ongoing electronic surveillance of mobile numbers, the STF officials were alert and received inputs that some shooters were planning to kill a man in Jhunsi area of Prayagraj.

Gorakhpur STF under DSP Lalpratap Singh and his team carried out a raid and arrested the accused.

Questioning Surendra revealed that he was a software engineer in Noida. He met Kavita two years back and had an affair with her. However, his wife and Kavita’s husband came to know of their affair and they objected to it.

On behest of Kavita, Surendra contacted shooters Subhash Pasi, Manoj Pasi and another Saurabh Pathak for killing Sunil. He paid ₹2 lakh cash to them and hatched a plan to kill Sunil.