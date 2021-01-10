Woman politician shot dead in Ambala
Haryana Jan Chetna Party’s Amarjeet Kaur Sodhi, who contested unsuccessfully in the recent municipal elections in Ambala, was shot dead at her friend’s house in Housing Board Colony, Baldev Nagar, on Sunday evening.
The shooter, identified as Isham Singh, a Karnal resident who reportedly had business ties with Sodhi’s family, later shot himself too.
Using a .32 bore revolver, he had opened fire at Sodhi, a resident of Ram Nagar in Ambala City, hitting her in the head and foot.
“After the incident, Kaur had died on the spot. Isham was rushed to hospital, where he too succumbed to the bullet injury,” said inspector Hamir Singh, station house officer, Baldev Nagar.
Sodhi’s son Gagandeep reportedly told police that his family had business ties with Isham’s family. “As of now, the reason behind the murder is not clear. The woman at whose place the crime took place has also not been able to tell anything. The murder weapon, from which three rounds were fired, has been seized,” said the SHO.
On Gagandeep complaint, a case of murder has been registered against Isham. After the incident, a large number of people gathered outside the civil hospital. Sodhi, who was in her early 50s, was earlier associated with the Congress and had joined Venod Sharma’s party just before the municipal elections.
