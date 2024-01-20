Woman’s body found in Kanpur; rape, murder suspected

The body of a 22-year-old woman was discovered in an under-construction building, Lalauli of Fatehpur district. Police suspect she was murdered apparently after she was raped. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The victim’s partially nude body was found in the septic tank of the building. The police, who arrived at the scene, recovered a saree from the ground floor and a shawl from the first floor. The crime scene also revealed bloodstains on the walls, along with blood-soaked bricks.

The under-construction house is owned by Rakesh Chandra Gupta and work has been on hold for the past three days.

Some children playing nearby initially came across the gruesome scene two days ago but hesitated to inform the police. One of them told family members on Saturday and then the Shah police post in Lalauli was informed.

The crime scene depicted a chilling scene with scattered samosas and chutney, a fallen shawl, and a distinctive red saree on the ground floor. The bloodstains on the walls, along with bricks tainted with dried blood, indicated struggle.

Police said the age of the victim is around 22 to 23. Efforts are underway to ascertain her identity. The police are exploring all leads in their investigation, and forensic teams are meticulously examining every aspect of the crime scene.