Work hard to achieve ‘abki baar 400 paar’ goal: MP CM to BJP workers

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday appealed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers and workers to work hard to achieve the goal of ‘Abki Bar, 400 Paar’. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav at Varanasi airport from where he left for Azamgarh. (HT Photo)

Yadav was addressing the BJP workers of Azamgarh cluster, including five LS seats Azamgarh, Lalganj, Ghosi, Ballia, and Salempur--in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary was also present at the meeting.

Yadav said that the people of the country have decided for ‘Abki Baar, Chaar Sau Par’.

But we have to work hard so that the party may win more that 400 LS seats in upcoming elections, he said.

“By the grace of God, we have a charismatic leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his leadership, we all are committed to the upliftment of antyodaya and the fulfilment of the resolutions of a developed India.”

Yadav appealed to all the party workers to get into action mode for the upcoming LS elections.

“BJP’s vote percentage has increased in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha. People want to join BJP. I am happy that I am present here with all the party workers. I have a special relationship with Uttar Pradesh and Azamgarh,” said Yadav while interacting with media persons after attending the meeting.

Azamgarh Lok Sabha is considered to be the stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. During the 2022 assembly elections, the SP won all 10 assembly seats. In the by-polls held at the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat in June 2022, BJP candidate Dinesh Yadav Nirahua defeated SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav.