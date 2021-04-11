Work in Allahabad HC through virtual mode from today

PRAYAGRAJ: As part of the preventive remedial measures against Covid-19, the Allahabad high court will perform judicial work by way of hearing through virtual mode only from Monday.

The lawyers are advised to download ‘jitsi meet’ and install the same on their computer/ mobile to attend virtual hearing.

The advocates, litigants and clerks to the advocates will not be permitted to enter the high court premises from Monday onwards.

In a notification issued on Sunday, the filing of cases/petitions/applications/documents will be done both through e-mode and physical form.

The committee for taking preventive and remedial measures and for combating the impending threat of Covid-19 has further resolved that initially as many as 25 courts will be made functional for hearing through virtual mode. However, the number of courts for virtual hearing may increase or decrease as per existing work load (number of cases) and requirement.

The registrar (protocol) of Allahabad high court, Ashish Kumar Srivastava further informed that the front office/counters would be established outside the premises of high court enabling the advocates to file their cases in physical form. “A helpline will be made operational by the high court for assisting the advocates in each and every matter regarding filing, listing and other information related to their case”, the notification added.

Sanitization schedule would be strictly followed, the notification added.