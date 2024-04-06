‘Worked hard for 10 years, don’t think there’s challenge of anti-incumbency, says Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

Union minister of state Sanjeev Kumar Balyan is seeking a hat-trick of wins as the Lok Sabha MP from Muzaffarnagar. After a big victory in 2014, the BJP leader defeated the then Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh by a narrow margin of just over 6,000 votes in 2019. Now, he is in the fray again as the BJP aims to bag all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh to give the Modi government at the Centre a third term. In an interview with HT, he talks about the poll issues in his constituency. Excerpts: Union minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan (HT File)

Q: You are not raising the issues of caste and religion in your campaign?

A: No. I raise all those issues which are significant for the people. I am also happy with construction of the Ram temple. We are contesting the election under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and on the basis of his work. Construction of Ram temple is one of them (his works). I will mention it in my next meeting. I am contesting this election on the basis of the work I have done for the development of my constituency.

Q: Now, the BJP is in alliance with the RLD, which is committed to farm politics and has strongly raised the issue of a guarantee for MSP (minimum support price). How will you deal with this issue?

A: (Long pause). It’s better to give answers to some issues after the election.

Q: Farmers are against putting electric meters on tube wells and allege that the U.P. government’s announcement of free electricity for irrigation is a farce?

A: I know that farmers are against putting meters on tube wells. This government has always taken care of their problems. If there is a problem, it will be resolved. But for now, I can say that electricity is free for farmers.

Q: You have served as an MP for two terms. Do you see the challenge of anti-incumbency?

A: I don’t think so because I have worked hard in the constituency for past ten years. You go around the constituency and (can) locate plaques with my name on every road and other development works. The people see who works for them and (I) hope that they will give me an opportunity to serve them for the third time.

Q: Why are the traditional Thakur voters of the BJP annoyed with you?

A: It happens at the time of elections. A few people say strange things. My party and central leadership will decide about them. Thakurs are also traditional voters of the BJP and, if there is anything, it will be settled.

Q: What would you say about the issues of unemployment, inflation, education and health services?

A: During the UPA government, inflation was 10% while in the NDA regime, it’s only 5%. Besides, 91 new industries are coming up in Muzaffarnagar with an investment of ₹8,500 crore and they will create over 10,000 jobs in the district.