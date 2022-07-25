Workers happy with the split from SBSP: Azamgarh SP leader

Samajwadi Party’s Azamgarh district unit general secretary Harprasad Dubey on Sunday welcomed party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s move to snap ties with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

Dubey said that SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in the recent past made many statements against the SP chief due to which the workers were not happy. Following the ‘Gathbandhan Dharma’, not even a single SP worker reacted to the statements by Rajbhar.

Dubey said, “Our party chief Akhilesh Yadav has taken an appropriate decision to snap ties with SBSP chief Rajbhar. SP workers like us are very happy.”

Azamgarh is an SP stronghold and will remain so, Dubey added. He reiterated that in the 2012 UP assembly polls, SP had won nine out of 10 seats in the district and in the 2022 U.P. assembly polls, SP made a clean sweep.

In 2017, the SP won five seats in Azamgarh.

Regarding defeat in recent Lok Sabha bypolls, Dubey said victory and defeat are part of the election.

“We will win again in 2024 under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav,” he said.