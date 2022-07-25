Workers happy with the split from SBSP: Azamgarh SP leader
Samajwadi Party’s Azamgarh district unit general secretary Harprasad Dubey on Sunday welcomed party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s move to snap ties with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).
Dubey said that SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in the recent past made many statements against the SP chief due to which the workers were not happy. Following the ‘Gathbandhan Dharma’, not even a single SP worker reacted to the statements by Rajbhar.
Dubey said, “Our party chief Akhilesh Yadav has taken an appropriate decision to snap ties with SBSP chief Rajbhar. SP workers like us are very happy.”
Azamgarh is an SP stronghold and will remain so, Dubey added. He reiterated that in the 2012 UP assembly polls, SP had won nine out of 10 seats in the district and in the 2022 U.P. assembly polls, SP made a clean sweep.
In 2017, the SP won five seats in Azamgarh.
Regarding defeat in recent Lok Sabha bypolls, Dubey said victory and defeat are part of the election.
“We will win again in 2024 under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav,” he said.
To cut costs, Ganpati mandals in Dhankawadi to hold only one procession
The slump in the economy has taken a toll on the upcoming 10-day Ganeshotsav festival that begins on August 31 after a gap of two years. On Saturday, several mandals from southern parts of Pune in Dhankawadi area held a meeting and decided to take out the procession together, as this will cause less financial burden.
Feast on last Sunday of Ashadh in Pune
On the last Sunday of Hindu calendar's Ashadh month, long queues were seen outside the chicken, mutton and fish shops across the city. Before Shravan month begins on July 29, wherein many Hindus do not eat non-vegetarian food and consume liquor, “Akhad special party” which is celebrated with drinks and non-veg food were organised in the city. Many preferred to buy cooked food from restaurants and home-cooked deliveries.
BMC wants additional manpower to tackle hawker menace in SoBo
Mumbai: In a bid to tackle the hawker menace in south Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to hire manpower from external agencies like NGO, and manpower supplying firms to remove illegal hawker encroachment from various public spaces. BMC's B-ward office, which covers the congested localities like Sandhurst Road, Dongri and Bhindi Bazar had floated a public notice earlier this week, seeking appointment of additional manpower for removing the encroachment.
Passenger onboard Srinagar-Lucknow flight misbehaves with air hostess, arrested
A man was arrested and later released on bail after he misbehaved with an air hostess on Srinagar-Lucknow Indigo flight 6E6075 on Friday. The passenger was arrested at Amritsar airport after the flight captain informed Amritsar air traffic control about the incident. The flight captain informed the ATC, and as soon as the plane landed at Amritsar airport, the security personnel deplaned the passenger and handed him over to the police.
UP: Revenue dept services to be available on UMANG app soon
In yet another digital leap aimed at enabling citizens to easily access government services on a single platform, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to make services provided by the Revenue Department — certificates related to income, caste and residence — available on the UMANG App soon, said a government spokesperson on Sunday.
