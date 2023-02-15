Workshop on mediation advocacy held

PRAYAGRAJ The system of mediation to resolve disputes will get a new horizon after the passing of the Mediation Bill by the Parliament, said justice Suneet Kumar, a judge of the Allahabad high court and chairman of Allahabad High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre (AHCMCC) on Wednesday.

He was inaugurating a workshop as chief guest on the topic of ‘Mediation Advocacy’ organised by the Advocates’ Association of Allahabad High Court under the aegis of AHCMCC.

Hinting at the proposed Bill, Kumar said that after its enactment, mediation will become a mandatory process and a system of pre-litigation mediation will be introduced.

Regarding the seminar on ‘mediation advocacy’, he said that experts will deliberate over what should be the role of a lawyer in the mediation process.

Earlier, welcoming the chief guest and other participants, secretary of advocates association, Harikesh Singh, termed the workshop as the first of its kind on mediation advocacy.

On this occasion, mediation trainer Anoop Kumar Srivastava threw light on various aspects of mediation, adding that lawyers representing parties must be aware of the concept of mediation and only then they would be able to provide best assistance in the mediation process.

Another mediation trainer, Neeraj Upadhya said that the role of lawyers changes when they join the mediation process, as they have to give up the adversarial approach of courts and adopt a problem-solving approach, which is in the best interest of parties.

“There should be a collaborative approach and client-focused skills in lawyers, while taking part in the mediation process,” he added.

The programme was presided over by president of advocates’ association, Pradeep Kumar. Others who participated in the programme included secretary of mediation center and senior advocate, Ashok Mehta, Sandeep Saxena, Vijay Luxmi, Dr Govind Kumar Saxena and others.