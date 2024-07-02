Workshop on new criminal laws held at IIIT-A

The implementation of three new criminal laws in India marks a significant milestone in the country’s legal landscape. These laws bring about crucial changes in the realm of crime prevention, law enforcement, and justice delivery. The workshop on new criminal laws underway at IIIT-A on Monday (HT)

These views were expressed by Prof BP Singh, former head of law, Allahabad University while addressing a workshop on ‘Awareness on New Criminal Laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam’ organised by Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) at its Jhalwa campus here on Monday on the initiative of Union Ministry of Education.

Prof Singh as a legal expert delved into the details of the new criminal laws, examining their background, provisions, and the challenges and opportunities they present for India’s legal system.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 is set to have far-reaching implications for judicial decision-making processes. Judges will need to consider the new provisions and clauses in their rulings, potentially leading to more consistent and equitable outcomes in courts across the country, he said.

Rishi Chaddha, legal expert and advocate, Allahabad high court said in a world where social security is as hot a topic as avocado toast, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 comes in like a ‘breath of fresh chai’. This new initiative is all about ensuring the well being of our fellow citizens, because let’s face it, life can be as unpredictable as the Wi-Fi signal in a crowded coffee shop, he added.

In a world where everything is just a tap away, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 is embracing the digital age with open arms. Accessing social security benefits has never been easier, thanks to the digital integration features of this initiative, he said.

Prof OP Vyas, director (acting), IIIT-A said that introduction to the New Criminal Laws in India will deliver justice to the needy in time frame.

Dr Akhilesh Tiwari, OSD on the occasion said the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 introduces robust safeguards to protect the rights and ensure the inclusion of persons with disabilities. From accessibility measures to targeted support services, the legislation aims to create a more inclusive social security framework for this marginalized community, he shared.

Prof Krishna Mishra and Sangeeta Singh also shared their views on the implementation of the three new laws in the country.