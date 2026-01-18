In a show of devotion and development, the East Champaran district of Bihar saw the installation of 33-feet tall Shiva Lingam -- world’s largest -- at the site of the under-construction Virat Ramayan Temple amid Vedic chants by priests from Varanasi and Ayodhya. Chief minister Nitish Kumar, who was on the second day of his Samridhi Yatra, also visited the temple. World’s largest Shivling installed at Bihar temple

The CM was accompanied by deputy chief ministers Vijay Sinha and Samrat Choudhary.

Besides CM and ministers, a large number of devotees assembled at the temple to offer prayers and witness the giant Shiva Lingam being erected. They were in the thrall of the lingam weighing 210 metric tonnes. It was crafted in Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu and brought to Kalyanpur, East Champaran, on a specially engineered 96-wheeled trailer.

The video footage of the event showed Dy CM Sinha participating in rituals along with Mahavir Mandir Trust Board secretary Sayan Kunal and his MP wife Shambhavi Choudhary. Speaking after the installation rituals, Kunal said that the historic project would serve as a catalyst for eco-religious tourism and further accelerate the state’s development.

“We are developing a religious tourism circuit across Bihar, including key destinations such as Sitamarhi and now this. This will encourage visitors from outside Bihar to travel here and give a fillip to our tourism sector and contribute to overall development of the state,” he said.

Kunal said, “This Shiva Lingam is made of a single rock structure. This is why it is being considered as the world’s largest Shiva Lingam.” Besides, he said, “This Shiva Lingam comprises 1,008 small Shiva Lingams. Worship of this one will grant devotees spiritual merit equivalent to worshipping 1,008 Shiva Lingams”.

Kunal also stated that the construction of the Virat Ramayan Temple will be completed by 2030.

Kumar, who visited the temple earlier in the day, reiterated that Bihar is entering a phase of strong economic growth under the “double-engine government” at state and centre.

Addressing a gathering at Motihari, after laying the foundation stone of 40 schemes worth ₹34 crore and inauguration of 30 projects worth ₹138 crore,CM said riding on the public-oriented development in first two editions of the Saat Nischay (Seven Resolves), the state has witnessed all round development.

“Now the measures being taken would lead to humongous development, earning a place for Bihar among top states of the country,” said Kumar, naming and referring to the highlights of the third edition of seven resolves. He said that the state is being aptly supported by the Union government in propelling the development.

