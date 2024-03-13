Wrong side driving bug hits new Dwarka e-way already

Gurugram: An issue that has long plagued the National Capital Region (NCR) — driving on the wrong side of the road — has made its way to the newly opened Dwarka expressway, a mere two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Gurugram leg of the elevated corridor. Some vehicle users were confused and took wrong turns which forced them to drive on the wrong side. But, in the Gurugram section on the surface level, a number of drivers were found driving on the wrong side to avoid a distant U-turn at Dwarka Expressway near Sector-99 in Gurugram. (HT Photo)

The expressway spans a length of 29km, but at present, only a 19km stretch —from Bajghera at the Delhi-Haryana border to the cloverleaf flyover at Kherki Daula in Gurugram — is operational. However, the operational stretch lacks proper signage, and on Wednesday, HT witnessed several motorists who missed their exit resorting to driving on the wrong side rather than take the next passage off the expressway.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rakesh Kumar, who was driving towards Dhankot, slowed down on the expressway after he missed his exit. “I am a bit confused as to whether I should exit or continue on the road,” he said.

Sanjeev Thakur, a Gurugram resident, added, “The presence of traffic marshals and more signage would certainly reduce the confusion. The road is good but more guidance is needed in the initial days.”

The problem was even more acute at the Bajghera end of the corridor — while the exit for an underpass at Dwarka Sector 21 is functional, the remaining part of the expressway that goes towards Shiv Murti in Mahipalpur is still under construction, but there is no clear indication of which exit one can take to safely continue their journey.

In addition, several two-wheelers — officially not allowed on the high-speed corridor — were also seen on the expressway.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials, meanwhile, said that they are taking steps to minimise the confusion. “We have already deployed two patrolling vehicles to keep a 24-hour vigil on the expressway. Two cranes have also been deployed for roadside assistance. We are also installing additional signages and more traffic marshalls,” said a senior NHAI official, adding that the authority also met Gurugram Police officers to initiate traffic enforcement measures on the expressway.

Separately, Gurugram deputy commissioner of police Virender Vij said that directions have been issued to traffic police personnel to prevent the entry of two-wheelers and vehicles barred from the expressway. “Directions have also been issued to deal strictly with wrong side driving and issue challans promptly against violators,” he said, adding that 20 people were challaned for driving on the wrong side of the road on Wednesday alone.