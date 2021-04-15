IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Yamunanagar couple booked for pushing 13-yr-old into prostitution
According to the police complaint, the Class 6 student is six months pregnant. (AFP)
According to the police complaint, the Class 6 student is six months pregnant. (AFP)
others

Yamunanagar couple booked for pushing 13-yr-old into prostitution

The Yamunanagar police have booked a couple identified as Sonu and Riya alias Rita for allegedly pushing a 13-year-old girl into prostitution
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:38 AM IST

The Yamunanagar police have booked a couple identified as Sonu and Riya alias Rita for allegedly pushing a 13-year-old girl into prostitution.

According to the police complaint, the Class 6 student is six months pregnant.

Childline district director Anju Bajpai said that as per preliminary investigation, the accused had pushed her into prostitution for their drug needs.

“We were intimated about the girl’s situation by the civil hospital. We counselled the parents, both of whom are working. Doctors said that abortion at this stage is difficult but they are getting medical tests done and might approach the HC,” Bajpai said.

As per police statement by the girl’s mother, Riya and her husband used to take her daughter daily to different locations, where some men would rape her.

“She had intimidated my daughter of dire consequences if she reveals anything to us,” the woman told police.

The FIR was lodged under the POCSO Act and the IPC at Gandhinagar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP