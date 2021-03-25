Yediyurappa allocates additional funds to backward classes to deflect criticism

Bengaluru The BS Yediyurappa-led government on Wednesday allocated an additional ₹300 crore for the Ambedkar Development Corporation and the Adi Jambhava Corporation to help ease the pressure on himself over allegations of prioritising some caste groups over the others.

The chief minister had come under sharp criticism for announcing ₹500 crore each for the dominant and politically influential communities like Vokkaligas and Lingayats in the state budget.

The decision to allocate huge funds for Vokkaligas and Lingayats was seen as a move to get the backing of caste groups ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

The allocations for Vokkaligas, analysts said, is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strategy to reach out to the dominant community in southern Karnataka or Old Mysuru region where it has little electoral representation. The Vokkaligas are also known to support former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular). It would be crucial for the BJP to make inroads into this region if it wishes to return to power in 2023 on it’s own.

He has also entertained reservation-related requests from dominant communities like Valmikis, Kurubas, Panchamasali (a subsect of Lingayats) and Vokkaligas among others to not be seen as only helping groups that back him and expand his support base.