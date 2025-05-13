Yeida approves 13 crore for civic projects

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday announced a ₹13 crore budget for different civic works to be done in the rural and urban areas of the city. The move comes after residents demanded construction and repair of roads, parks, and drains. Officials said that a tender of ₹ 2.68 crore has been issued to complete internal development works for a newly carved-out residential plot area of farmers in Shahpur village in Sector 20. Other works will include developing basic facilities including electricity, water, roads, and sewage in Shahpur village. (Sunil Ghosh/HT File)

“Yeida will complete the unfinished development works in urban areas and in villages with this ₹13 crore budget. The drainage is a major problem in the urban area of Sector 18, so we will build a drainage system. We will also be work on interlocking and setting up e-libraries in villages so that the youth can use this facility,” Arunveer Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida, said.

Yeida officials said a tender of ₹2.68 crore has been issued to complete internal development works for a newly carved-out residential plot area of farmers in Shahpur village in Sector 20. The authority will develop basic facilities including electricity, water, roads, and sewage in Shahpur village. Additionally, the work will also be done on the boundary wall along the 45-metre road in pockets- A and D of Sector 20, which will cost ₹34 lakh.

Similarly, residents in Sector 22D have been raising issues related to water drainage for a long time, and work will begin to build cemented drains along the 45-metre road and the 30-metre road. This work will cost a total of ₹6.98 crore. Due to the lack of drainage, there are often complaints of water accumulating on the roads. Yeida officials said they have started the tendering process for drain construction before the monsoon. Furthermore, pipeline work will also be done in Sector 22D to start water supply to homes, costing a total of ₹37 lakh. In Sector 22A, there will be drain construction at ₹60 lakh and bushes will be cleared in Sector 22E.

Bids will remain open for the above mentioned tasks between May 15 and 28 and pre-qualification bid for the e-tender will be released on May 30.

An e-library will be built in Karol Banger village in Work Circle 6, at ₹32 lakh. Interlocking and permanent drains will be constructed in Tirathli, Nangla Handa, and Dayanpur villages. Additionally, renovation of the ponds in Ahmadpur Chhirouli and Neemka Shahpur will be carried out. The tenders for these works will start on May 14.