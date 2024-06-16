Yogi inspects under-construction Kashi ropeway transit project

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday conducted a ground inspection of the ropeway project in Varanasi. During the inspection, he gathered detailed information regarding the project’s progress. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspecting ropeway construction in Varanasi! (HT Photo)

The Kashi ropeway is an under-construction aerial cable car urban transit system in Varanasi. It will be India’s first public transport ropeway, spanning 3.75 km with five stations connecting Varanasi Cantonment railway station to Godaulia Chowk.

The CM emphasised the importance of completing the work on time and on a war footing. The ropeway is expected to open in May 2025. Equipment from Switzerland is being installed for its construction, with the work being carried out by a Swiss company.

During the inspection, Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, minister Ravindra Jaiswal, minister of State for AYUSH and food security (independent charge) Dr Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, former minister and MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, MLA Saurabh Srivastava, MLA Dr Awadhesh Singh, MLA Sushil Singh, along with departmental officers and engineers of the implementing agency, were prominently present.