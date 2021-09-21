Yogi launches several projects in Moradabad division

MEERUT Chief minister Yogi Adityanath laid foundation stones and launched different projects worth ₹344 crore in Sambhal and Moradabad districts on Tuesday.

He also announced to set up a medical college in Bijnor at a cost of ₹244 crore and claimed that it would be operational within the next 18 months.

CM Yogi was on a tour of Moradabad division on Tuesday and addressed public meetings in Sambhal, Moradabad and Bijnor districts in which he announced the launch of some projects and also laid foundation stones of many projects for public welfare.

Addressing the gathering in Sambhal, he announced projects worth ₹275 crore and projects worth ₹69 crore in Moradabad .

Mentioning the requirement of a medical college in Bijnor, he declared that it would be established in the name of Mahatma Vidur, at a cost of ₹244 crore. “Bijnor is the sacred land of Mahatma Vidur, so the medical college would be in his name,” said Yogi, adding, “ It would help in providing world class health services to the people of Bijnor and local youths would get an opportunity to pursue medical education in their home district.”

Targeting previous governments, he said, “Only 12 medical colleges were opened in the state in the past 60 years but under Modiji, 32 medical colleges will be established in UP.”

Citing achievements of his government, Yogi claimed that law and order had improved in the state and nobody could dare to commit crime against women. He also said the state was riot-free now.

Yogi said that the BJP government was committed to development of all without any discrimination and targeted the Samajwadi Party

(without naming) , saying that earlier, development was confined to a family and its members.

Yogi said that both the union and state governments were committed to the welfare of Schedule Castes, OBCs, farmers and marginalised people. He reminded that his government waived off loan of over ₹36,000 crore of 86 lakh farmers after forming government and PM Narendra Modi launched ‘ Samman Nidhi’ for farmers.

Yogi said that the BJP also fulfilled its promise of constructing Ram Temple in Ayodhya and it would be completed in the next three years.

Without naming anyone, he said, “When our government is taking strong action against anti-social, anti-national and anti -women elements, there are people who support Taliban. But we will initiate action against them under the purview of law.”

The CM also distributed certificates to beneficiaries of different welfare schemes and gave appointment letters to people recruited in different jobs.