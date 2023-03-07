Yogi to lead Holi procession in Gkp today, security on high alert

Security forces have been put on high alert in Gorakhpur and adjoining districts ahead of Holi celebration and the procession to be led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. SP City Krishn Kumar Bishnoi monitoring photographs of drone camera at Ghanta Ghar in Gorakhpur on Tuesday (HT Photo)

ADG zone Akhil Kumar inspected force deployment and the entire city has been divided into 19 sectors. IG zone J Ravindra Gour said 800 police personnel including 6 SPs, 15 circle officers, 70 sub-inspectors along with female constables have been pressed into service.

Stepping up intensive patrolling at the porus Indo-Nepal Border Sashastra Seema Bal jawans (SSB) are also maintaining a strict vigil.

Security at the Railway station has been beefed up and RPF personnel carried out an intensive checking drive on railway platforms and in circulating areas. SP GRP Awdhesh Singh said a dog squad and bomb disposal squad was also pressed at the Railway platform.

District authorities have placed 40 anti-terrorist squads at Ghantaghar and other sensitive places while SSB jawans, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawans and civil police staged a flag march on 6 km Shobha Yatra route to begin from Ghanta Ghar crossing and to culminate at the Gorakhnath Temple on Wednesday.

Officials on toes

Shab-e-Barat at night and Holi in morning has doubled the problem for police staff and district authorities.

Circle officer Kotwali Rameshvar Singh carried out a motorcade of police personnel on two-wheelers, while SSB jawans have been posted at Mubarak Khan Shaheed Dargah and RPF personnel have been deployed at Musa Baba Mazaar at Railway station

Karbla covered with tarpaulin

District authorities covered Karbala wall at Ghasi Katra locality in the city with tarpaulin to ensure that no one would throw colour on it.

Ghasi katra is sensitive locality on the route of the Holi procession and so its wall was covered.

RSS members play colour on Holi eve

Members of RSS played colour with traders and devotees at Lal Diggi Park with joy and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of everyone.

Abdur Rahman