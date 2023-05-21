Bangladeshi woman, her Indian husband held in Assam for entering India illegally

Assam’s Cachar police on Sunday arrested a young couple, a Bangladeshi woman and an Indian man, for illegal border crossing, officials said. Apara Namasudra at Gumra police outpost in Assam’s Cachar district after the arrest on Saturday (HT Photo)

Police said while the woman belonged to the Zakiganj area of neighbouring Bangladesh, her husband is a resident of Teliakhalerpar village in Assam’s Karimganj district.

Police said the couple, identified as Dipankar Namasudra and Apara Namasudra, are in their teenage years.

According to the police, the woman entered India without any legal documents with help from her Indian husband.

Upon interrogation, Dipankar revealed that he crossed to Bangladesh from the Indian side to meet Apara, who he met on social media about six months ago and stayed in Bangladesh, where he worked as a carpenter.

After the marriage, he, along with Apara entered India. However, on Saturday, locals in the Gumra area of Cachar district noticed the couple and informed the police.

“Their movements were suspicious, hence we stopped them and called the police,” a local resident said.

The police reached the area and brought them to the local police station. “This is a case of love marriage. It seems they don’t have any other intentions,” said the superintendent of police of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta.

Mahatta said that upon interrogation it was found that the girl entered India without documents. “Since the boy is from Karimganj and, according to him, he crossed the border from that district, we have handed them Karimganj police,” he added.

During interrogation, Dipankar informed that they spent ₹4,000 to cross the international border. He said that some officials also helped them but did not reveal their identity, said the SP.

