Youth commits suicide in Prayagraj

A youth committed suicide by administering a poisonous injection to himself at a lodge near Allahabad High Court on Wednesday night. The 22-year old youth and his girlfriend, both from separate communities, had come from Gorakhpur to Prayagraj for getting married and seek court protection.

Police said that the youth from Deoria, worked in a private firm in Gorakhpur and had an affair with a woman of another community. The two left home in August after woman’s parents opposed their relationship and even lodged an FIR against the youth. After this the couple reached Prayagraj to get married before the court and seek protection, police said.

They were staying at room number 111 at a lodge opposite Allahabad High Court at the time of the incident, the police said.

According to the police, the couple was a bit tense about their relationship and marriage plans. As per preliminary investigations done by the police, the youth arranged a poisonous injection and injected it on him. He had planned to administer the injection to the woman as well but his condition deteriorated fast and he died before he could do so.

SHO of Civil Lines police station Virendra Yadav said the youth’s kin in Deoria have been informed of the incident. Further investigation will be carried out after receiving complaint from them, he added.