Youth commits suicide in Prayagraj
Police said that the youth from Deoria, worked in a private firm in Gorakhpur and had an affair with a woman of another community.
A youth committed suicide by administering a poisonous injection to himself at a lodge near Allahabad High Court on Wednesday night. The 22-year old youth and his girlfriend, both from separate communities, had come from Gorakhpur to Prayagraj for getting married and seek court protection.
Police said that the youth from Deoria, worked in a private firm in Gorakhpur and had an affair with a woman of another community. The two left home in August after woman’s parents opposed their relationship and even lodged an FIR against the youth. After this the couple reached Prayagraj to get married before the court and seek protection, police said.
They were staying at room number 111 at a lodge opposite Allahabad High Court at the time of the incident, the police said.
According to the police, the couple was a bit tense about their relationship and marriage plans. As per preliminary investigations done by the police, the youth arranged a poisonous injection and injected it on him. He had planned to administer the injection to the woman as well but his condition deteriorated fast and he died before he could do so.
SHO of Civil Lines police station Virendra Yadav said the youth’s kin in Deoria have been informed of the incident. Further investigation will be carried out after receiving complaint from them, he added.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
