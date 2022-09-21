Youth dies by suicide at AU hostel

A 22-year-old student died by suicide at Tarachand Hostel of Allahabad University (AU) on Tuesday evening. The youth was not a student of AU and was illegally living at the hostel, police said.

According to reports, inmates at Tarachand Hostel were shocked when they spotted a body of a youth hanging in one of the rooms from its window. Colonelganj police reached the spot on receiving information and broke open the door. The body was identified as that of one Ashutosh Tiwari, a student of Kulbhaskar Ashram Post Graduate College, Prayagraj, affiliated to Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) Univesrity, Prayagraj.

SHO of Colonelganj police station Ram Mohan Rai said body of the deceased has been sent for autopsy. No suicide note had been recovered from the spot, he added.

PRO of AU Prof Jaya Kapur said the student who committed suicide at Tarachand hostel is not AU student and was illegally living at the hostel. Further investigations were being carried out by police. The incident has no connection with recent decision of fee hike by the AU administration, she added.