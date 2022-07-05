Youth held for kidnapping, sexually molesting minor girl in Mathura
A 19-year-old youth accused of kidnapping and sexually molesting a minor girl from another community was arrested by Mathura police on Monday. The statement of the victim girl was recorded before the magistrate in court on Sunday and a case was registered against the accused who is now in police custody.
Maharaj Singh Bhati, the incharge of Yamuna Par police station in Mathura informed that the matter relates to kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl on February 1 this year.
“The girl had returned home later and on July 1, a case was registered on complaint of mother of the victim under sections 363, 366, 504, 506 of Indian Penal Code for abduction and criminal intimidation against the named accused Mousim Qureshi at Yamuna Par police station of Mathura,” said Bhati.
“In compliance of procedure, the girl was presented before the magistrate on Sunday in Mathura Court and her statement was recorded under section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code on Sunday and accordingly sections for rape (376 IPC), wrongful confinement (342 IPC) and ¾ POCSO Act were added,” said the incharge of the police station.
Police began searching the accused, and on Monday, he was arrested from la ocation near Raya road.
It was revealed that police were slow in registering the case regarding the incident that took place in February month. The case was registered only after the matter was taken up by the senior police authorities on complaint of victim’s mother.
-
U.P. mining dept stores sand as mining activities stop due to monsoons
The mining department has stored sand and maurang after the closure of the mining activities due to onset of monsoon in the state. “On chief minister Yogi Adityanath's directions, the department has stored record sand and maurang at various spots across the state. The availability of minerals for construction work will be ensured despite the interruption in mining activities during monsoon,” said secretary and director, geology and mining department, Dr Roshan Jacob.
-
Fire dept junks DDA request to renew fire safety certificate for Vikas Minar
New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Service has rejected a request by the Delhi Development Authority to “renew the fire safety certificate for its ITO office in Vikas Minar”, said officials on Monday. The DDA officials, meanwhile, said that they have made several changes in the advance fire technologies at the office, following an inspection by the DFS on June 23.
-
7-year-old girl sexually assaulted in east Delhi
A 7-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Sunday, police said on Monday adding that a case has been registered and investigation has been initiated. Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said that a police control room call was received early morning on Sunday regarding sexual assault with a minor girl.
-
Jayant accuses U.P. govt of cruelty, seeks action against officials in Shamli
Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary accused Yogi Adityanath government for 'pursuing oppressive policies and committing cruelty against people.' He visited Bahawadi village of Shamli district on Monday to condole the death of Hardan Singh, 94, who died in shock after a cemented platform outside his house was bulldozed on Saturday.
-
Programme to empower teachers, students to help phase out SUPs: Gopal Rai
New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the Delhi government will be launching a capacity building programme for Delhi's school teachers, children and Delhi's eco-clubs towards single-use plastic management and the use of its alternatives in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics