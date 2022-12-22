Zuari bridge to open for public on Dec 26: Goa CM Pramood Sawant

The inauguration of the first phase (northbound carriageway) will take place on December 26 by the hands of union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, whose vision was to make this bridge a reality, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant announced on Friday. The bridge will be thrown open for public on the same day, the CM said.

The chief minister, along with the minister in charge of the bridge, inspected the newly-constructed structure on Thursday.

Gadkari will formally inaugurate the partially completed section of the 13.2 km Zuari bridge– a crucial link between north and south Goa across the river Zuari.

Four lanes of the eight-lane bridge built at a cost of ₹2,530 crore, up from an initial estimate of ₹1,948.5 crore, will be opened for traffic after the inauguration ceremony and will go a long way in easing the congestion witnessed around the existing two-lane bridge.

The bridge will be India’s widest cable-stayed bridge when completed and will be 640m long with a central span of 360m and end-spans of 140m on either side – making it the 2nd longest cable-stayed bridge in India. The bridge will consist of 27m wide dual carriageways and a centre median of 10.7m. Its deck will consist of a composite structure (steel structure and concrete).

Traffic from north to south will continue to use the existing bridge for at least another six months until the southbound carriageway is built.