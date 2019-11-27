e-paper
Out on parole, gangrape convict kidnaps married woman in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Out of two-month parole, a gangrape convict has allegedly kidnapped a married woman from Ishar Nagar area.

The man, identified as Suraj Kumar of Lohara, was to report back in jail on November 26.

The kidnapped woman’s father told the police that his daughter and her eight-month-old son had come to visit them from Surat. On November 2, she left home to board the train to Gujarat, stating that her husband will come to pick her.

However, two days later, her husband rang him up and told him that she had not reached home. Following this, they started searching for her and also complained to the police. However, the police did not file a missing persons’ report, the father alleged.

The later came to know that Suraj, who had earlier been convicted in a gangrape case, had kidnapped her on the way to the railway station. As per the complainant, Suraj had been harassing her daughter for the past several years and had also followed her to Gujarat, following which her in-laws had lodged a complaint against him.

Based on his complaint, police have booked Suraj under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. His father Dhruv Chand was also booked for criminal conspiracy.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pritpal Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that Suraj Kumar had come out of jail on October 1 and was supposed to return on November 26 but he has been missing from his house since November 1.Police have launched a manhunt for him.

