Over a lakh gather at India Gate on I-Day, Raksha Bandhan

cities

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:11 IST

New Delhi

Delhi Police and paramilitary forces had a difficult time managing crowd around central Delhi as more than a lakh people visited India Gate on Thursday to celebrate Independence Day and Rakhi.

In the evening after the massive surge in the crowd visiting India Gate lawns, the CISF had to restrict entry and exit at seven metro stations close to India Gate. Exit from seven metro stations--Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Khan Market, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Janpath and Patel Chowk--was stopped for intermittently between 4 to 6 pm on Thursday, CISF officials said.

CISF officials said that as the day witnessed two occasions — Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan — the visitors turnout at India Gate went beyond what the Delhi Police has expected.

A senior Delhi police officer said that the number of visitors was more than 1.25 lakh.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said, “Additional measures were put in place and our teams coordinated with other agencies to manage crowd and traffic.”

A CISF officer who did not wish to be named, said, “ Between 4-6pm our men were directed to manage exit of passengers at these metro stations so that they do not add up to the existing crowd. However, entry was allowed throughout. We had deployed adequate teams to guide passengers and to ensure no inconvenience is caused to commuters,” the officer said.

Apart from crowd management, the traffic around the area also had to directed. Nearly 23 traffic policemen were stationed at the India Gate roundabout to manage the traffic.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 23:11 IST