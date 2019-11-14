e-paper
Over-all water stock of Pune-supplying dams at 90.76%

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:32 IST
HT correspodent
PUNE The four dams that supply water to Pune city - Panshet, Varasgaon, Temghar and Khadakwasla currently hold an overall water stock of 90.76 per cent, as compared to 64.16 per cent during the same period last year.

While the monsoon normally ends by September, this year, the rains lasted till the first week of November.

Panshet and Varasgaon on November 11 this year recorded a 100 per cent ‘live’ capacity of 301.61 million litres, as compared to last year when the dams were at 86.64 per cent and 93.04 per cent, respectively. 

Khadakwasla on November 13, 2019, was at 50.54 million litres of ‘live’ storage at 90.4 per cent of its yield. This is as compared to last year at 71.56 per cent. 

Temghar, too, recorded 72.64 per cent capacity. Temghar has been under repairs for the last three years and no has a ‘live’ storage of 76.28 million litres, according to the Maharashtra Water Resources Department.

