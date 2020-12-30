PAC constable suffers multiple fractures after sedan hits his bike

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 00:01 IST

A 25-year-old constable of Provincial Armed Constabulary suffered multiple fractures after a speeding luxury sedan hit his motorcycle in Greater Noida.

The victim, Sonu Pippal, said the sedan was being driven on the wrong side of the road. The incident took place Wednesday evening near Sector Alpha 1 when Pippal was returning home from a local market.

Pippal works on Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s (NMRC) Aqua Line that runs between Noida and Greater Noida. He lives in the staff quarters near Luksar Jail in Kasna.

He said on Wednesday evening he had gone to the local market to buy some goods. “I had gone there on a friend’s TVS Apache motorcycle. I was crossing a roundabout in Sector Alpha 1 when a speeding Jaguar sedan hit the motorcycle from the front. The sedan was being driven on the wrong side. The impact of the collision was severe and I was thrown off the motorcycle and received some serious injuries,” he said.

He said he lost his consciousness after the collision and a passerby informed the police who reached the spot and took him to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida. While the motorcycle was badly damaged in the accident, the luxury sedan was damaged from the front.

The victim said he was kept in the intensive care unit (ICU)for a few days. “I have received a fracture in my left hand and one in my right leg. On Saturday, I filed a police complaint in Sector Beta 2 police station,” he said.

Senior sub-inspector, Sector Beta 2 police station, NP Singh said the Jaguar driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. “It is not clear who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. We have registered a case against an unknown driver under section 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. Primary investigation shows that the car is registered in the name of a private company in Greater Noida,” he said.

The police also said that their probe shows the Noida traffic police had issued two challans — one on June 26, 2019, and another on August 1, 2019— against the car driver(on the two occasions) for driving without a seat belt.

Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural) Gautam Budh Nagar, said he has directed police to investigate the matter.

Despite repeated attempts, the administration of the private company could not contacted for comment.