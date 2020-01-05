e-paper
Home / Cities / Pak ministers, clerics attend Gurpurb celebrations at Nankana Sahib

Pak ministers, clerics attend Gurpurb celebrations at Nankana Sahib

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2020 22:44 IST
Surjit Singh
Surjit Singh
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
: Two day after a mob pelted the gurdwara Nankana Sahib with stones, the shrine on Sunday hosted birthday celebrations of the 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh in the presence of Pakistan’s federal interior minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah and Muslim religious leaders.

On Friday, Sikhs across the world watched in horror as videos of Nankana Sahib being pelted with stones became viral on social media. In the video clip, a local Muslim man Imran Chishti is seen inciting a mob against Sikhs, threatening to eliminate them. The incident triggered fear among Sikhs living in Nankana Sahib and other parts of Pakistan. Later, Chishti, in a video clip, apologised for his behavior, and the Pakistan government stepped in to assure security to Sikhs and other minorities in Pakistan.

Despite being rattled by the incident, the Sikh congregation in Nankana Sahib organised an akhand path (nonstop recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) at the gurdwara. Besides the federal interior minister, other dignitaries including Pakistan’s Punjab minister Mian Momoon Ur Rasheed, member of provincial assembly Mohinderpal Singh and member of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Minpal Singh also addressed the gathering. The ministers stressed upon the love and respect shared among Sikhs and Muslims in Pakistan.

Unlike the SGPC which celebrates this gurpurb as per modified Nanakshahi calender, the PSGPC celebrates it as per the original Nanakshahi calendar.

Parkash purb celebrated in Kartarpur first time post Partition

For the first time since Partition, the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh master was celebrated at gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the last resting place of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak.

