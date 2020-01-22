e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Home / Cities / Palampur girl wins National Bravery Award

Palampur girl wins National Bravery Award

The Class-10 student had saved the lives of her grandfather, mother and driver after they met with a road mishap on September 1, 2018

cities Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:38 IST
Naresh K Thakur
Naresh K Thakur
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Hindustantimes
         

A Palampur-based girl, who saved three lives, will be honoured with the National Bravery Award-2019.

Fourteen-year-old Alaika, of Maranda, Palampur, is one of the 22 children who will receive the award. The Class-10 student had saved the lives of her grandfather, mother and driver after they met with a road mishap on September 1, 2018.

Her father Dinesh Kumar said, “Our family was travelling to Khaira near Palampur when the driver lost control over the wheel and the car rolled 50 metres down the hillside before hitting a tree. Her grandfather KK Awasthi, mother Savita and the driver fell unconscious due to their injuries. No one noticed the car plunge into the gorge as it was a secluded area.”

“Alaika, who was injured but conscious managed to open the door of the car and climbed up to the road. She stopped a passing vehicle sought help. Her presence of mind, courage and bravery saved three lives.”

Alaika was also honoured by her school for her bravery. Alaika will get a medal, certificate and ₹20,000 cash prize. The National Bravery Awards were instituted by the Indian Council for Child Welfare in 1957 to recognise children for outstanding deeds of bravery and meritorious service. The ICCW has so far honoured 1,004 children with the award, including 703 boys and 301 girls.

The selected children will get financial assistance through donations from philanthropists till they complete graduation. Those opting for professional courses such as engineering and medicine get financial support through scholarship schemes.

top news
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities