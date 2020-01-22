Palampur girl wins National Bravery Award

cities

A Palampur-based girl, who saved three lives, will be honoured with the National Bravery Award-2019.

Fourteen-year-old Alaika, of Maranda, Palampur, is one of the 22 children who will receive the award. The Class-10 student had saved the lives of her grandfather, mother and driver after they met with a road mishap on September 1, 2018.

Her father Dinesh Kumar said, “Our family was travelling to Khaira near Palampur when the driver lost control over the wheel and the car rolled 50 metres down the hillside before hitting a tree. Her grandfather KK Awasthi, mother Savita and the driver fell unconscious due to their injuries. No one noticed the car plunge into the gorge as it was a secluded area.”

“Alaika, who was injured but conscious managed to open the door of the car and climbed up to the road. She stopped a passing vehicle sought help. Her presence of mind, courage and bravery saved three lives.”

Alaika was also honoured by her school for her bravery. Alaika will get a medal, certificate and ₹20,000 cash prize. The National Bravery Awards were instituted by the Indian Council for Child Welfare in 1957 to recognise children for outstanding deeds of bravery and meritorious service. The ICCW has so far honoured 1,004 children with the award, including 703 boys and 301 girls.

The selected children will get financial assistance through donations from philanthropists till they complete graduation. Those opting for professional courses such as engineering and medicine get financial support through scholarship schemes.