Panchkula: Congress says 200 approached for MC tickets

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 01:31 IST

Members of the selection committee of Congress claimed that nearly 200 people have already approached them for contesting the elections of the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC).

A five-member selection committee has already been constituted to finalise the names of the candidates for 20 wards.

Kalka MLA and member of the committee Pardeep Chaudhary said: “We have held two to three meetings and come across nearly 200 persons who have given their names. But a meeting was held yesterday, with Kumari Selja, following which it was decided to give three more days to all those who want to contest.”

He said: “So once we get all the names, short listing of candidates for each ward will be done later on after consulting the high command (Kumari Selja).”

The Congress has announced to contest the MC elections, scheduled on December 27, on symbol. The six-day time, starting December 11, has been given for filing nominations, by the state election commission.

The Haryana Congress also announced via its Twitter handle, asking those interested to fight for the post of a mayor or councillor, to give their names from 10am on December 5 to 5pm on December 7 at the party office in Sector 9B, Chandigarh.

Corporation formed in 2010

The Panchkula MC was formed in March 2010 by merging the then municipal council with municipal committees of Kalka and Pinjore along with 42 villages. Though the move was opposed in court, the first mayor, Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia, was elected in June 2013 after a Supreme Court decision. She served the term till 2018.

No elections have taken place since 2018, as the matter of bifurcation of the corporation reached the Punjab and Haryana high court. This year, the matter was sorted, following which the polls were announced.