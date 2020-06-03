e-paper
Home / Cities / Panchkula DC appoints five incident commanders to take care of daily wage labourers

Panchkula DC appoints five incident commanders to take care of daily wage labourers

The incident commanders will check whether construction workers are registered with Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

cities Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
The incident commanders have been directed to visit the labour chowks daily till all construction workers at these chowks are covered.(HT FILE)
         

To ensure that vulnerable persons especially daily wage labourers are taken care of, the deputy commissioner of Panchkula has issued orders and appointed five officials who will daily visit the labour chowks.

“It is essential to take care of all vulnerable persons especially the daily wage labourers at labour chowks situated in Panchkula district. Therefore, incident commanders have been appointed,” the order issued on June 1 mentioned.

One official has been appointed for each of the five areas—Majri Chowk and Sector 20, near village Kundi; Sector 16/17 chowk near Budhanpur village; Gandhi Chowk, Kalka and Pinjore police station triangle; bus stand, Barwala; and Anaj Mandi, Raipur Rani.

The incident commanders will check whether construction workers are registered with Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Welfare Board. If yes, then whether the fortnightly welfare amount has been credited to their account, and if no, then whether the construction worker has a yellow ration card issued by the Haryana government. If they don’t have a ration card, they will get a Distress Ration Token issued to them.

The incident commanders have been directed to visit the labour chowks daily till all construction workers at these chowks are covered.

