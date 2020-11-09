Panchkula RWAs seek ban on crackers

cities

After Chandigarh imposed a ban on crackers during Diwali, the members of resident welfare associations (RWAs) in Panchkula are also seeking a similar ban in the city.

The Covid-19 cases have been on the rise since last week. Most of the residents believe that approaching winters and an increase in pollution caused by crackers will lead to a further surge in cases.

Dr SK Chhabra, member of Panchkula health committee and president of RSA, Sector 7, said, “The Covid-19 cases have started increasing in the city within a week. If precautions are not taken, the number will shoot further.”

He said that there must be a complete ban on bursting crackers in the city. “If not stopped, there will be a rise in air pollution, which along with the winter season will create the worst scenario leading to rising in Covid-19 cases. So, there must be a 100% ban on crackers.”

SK Nayar, president of the citizen welfare association (CWA), Panchkula, said, “Last week, some of the members of the RWAs conducted a meeting and decided to convey to the authorities the need to ban the crackers to ensure safety of people during the pandemic.”

Last week, the association also wrote to deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, the health authorities, seeking a ban on the sale of crackers. “We have got no response, yet,” Nayar said.

Sunil Jain, general secretary of the CWA and resident of Sector 11, said, “We all agree that there should be a ban on the use of crackers. The CM has given permission for two hours, but what purpose will it serve? There should be a complete ban.”

AIR QUALITY POORER IN PANCHKULA

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board in Sector 6, Panchkula, was recorded at 236 at noon on Monday. It had gone up to 250 on November 5 at midnight and has remained in the poor bracket (200-300) since then.

In Chandigarh, AQI had gone up to 203 on November 4 but later returned to a moderate level (100-200) and was recorded at 151 at noon before dropping to 130s in the evening at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station in Sector 25.

Speaking about why the AQI is comparatively lower in Chandigarh, Debendra Dalai, vice-chairman of Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee, said, “The city has a larger green cover which is of advantage to the city. Apart from that, minor changes in temperature and wind patterns can also lead to different AQI readings despite the proximity of the two cities.”

In the moderate bracket, air can cause breathing discomfort to people with lungs, asthma, and heart diseases. When poor, it can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.