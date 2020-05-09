e-paper
Home / Cities / Panchkula’s Rajiv Colony declared partial containment zone, after milk vendor tests positive

Panchkula’s Rajiv Colony declared partial containment zone, after milk vendor tests positive

The reports of 19 contacts, including the family of the patient, are awaited

cities Updated: May 09, 2020 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
After a milk vendor tested positive in Panchkula’s Rajiv Colony, 19 of his contacts have been traced and part of the colony has been declared as a containment zone.
After a milk vendor tested positive in Panchkula’s Rajiv Colony, 19 of his contacts have been traced and part of the colony has been declared as a containment zone. (HT Photo)
         

A day after a 44-year-old milk vendor-cum-confectioner at the congested Rajiv Colony near Sectors 16 and 17 tested positive for Covid-19, the district administration on Saturday declared some of the areas in the colony a containment zone and the rest as buffer zone.

As per orders, the residential area near the house of patient as well as the area near his sweet shop have been declared a containment zone, while the areas nearby are a buffer zone. Police have barricaded certain entry and exit points of the colony.

The 44-year-old Covid patient has a milk business in the colony and also runs a small confectionery shop.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said, “A containment strategy was immediately put in place and teams were deputed for surveillance in the colony, as the locality is sensitive. A list of his contacts was being assembled as he was involved in public dealing as a milk vendor and shopkeeper. The list will include his customers, neighbours and other contacts.”

District Covid-19 officer Dr Rajiv Narwal said the man supplies milk to six other vendors in Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, the details of which have been shared with UT officials.

“Currently 19 of his contacts have been traced, including 5 family members, who were isolated and tested. Their reports are awaited,” he said. The man’s family includes his wife, 65-year-old mother, 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter.

