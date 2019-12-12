Panel submits recommendations on how to spend Rs 50-crore fund

cities

A 13-member committee, comprising lawyers and office bearers of various advocate’s governing body, on Thursday submitted their recommendations to Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on how the Rs 50-crore fund, allocated for the welfare of the lawyers, should be used.

The committee, headed by Supreme Court Bar Association President Rakesh Khanna submitted its recommendations to the Chief Minister on Thursday evening, consisting of four schemes.

The recommendations consists of four schemes: Group (Term) Insurance for practising advocates; Group Mediclaim coverage for the advocates, their spouse and two dependent children; E-library with 10 computers loaded with e-journals in all the 6 district courts; and Creche facility for advocates and staff employees.

The schemes would benefit nearly 40,000 advocates in Delhi.

The committee announced by the Chief Minister on November 29, 2019 held five meetings to finalise and compiled the set of recommendations, a statement of the chief minister’s office read.

Reacting to Thursday’s development, KC Mittal, chairman of Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), said it is the most significant and historic achievement for the advocates in the capital as the proposal for the grant of mediclaim insurance for Rs 5 lakh and term insurance of Rs 10 lakh under the Chief Minister Welfare Fund has been implemented.