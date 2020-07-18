e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Panipat double-murder: Police clueless about culprits

Panipat double-murder: Police clueless about culprits

The deceased Rani and her daughter Anjali were found dead with multiple injuries in their house on Friday.

cities Updated: Jul 18, 2020 20:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
(Representative image)
         

Police have failed to get any clue about the accused involved in the murder of a 46-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter at Panipat’s Indira Vihar colony.

The deceased Rani and her daughter Anjali were found dead with multiple injuries in their house on Friday. The incident took place late in the evening and the victims’ bodies were spotted in a pool of blood by some neighbours who informed the police.

Model Town police station in-charge Sunil Kumar said, “As of now, there is no clue about the accused and it is a blind case. However, the investigation is on.” He said the police teams are looking at the footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

As per the information, Rani’s son Ankush was in jail for his alleged involvement in the murder of one Indrish Kumar , who was said to have been in a live-in relationship with Rani. Her husband had committed suicide a few years ago and her two elders sisters were already married.

“Ankush had admitted to the crime since he was against his mother’s relationship with Indrish,” the police official said.

Panipat superintendent of police Manisha Chaudhary did not respond to calls and text messages.

An FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown accused.

top news
Ashok Gehlot claims support from regional party MLAs amid Rajasthan crisis
Ashok Gehlot claims support from regional party MLAs amid Rajasthan crisis
Eye on China, Modi-Abe Summit could be held in October; Philippines next
Eye on China, Modi-Abe Summit could be held in October; Philippines next
Delhi logs 1,475 new Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths mark lowest fatality count since June 9
Delhi logs 1,475 new Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths mark lowest fatality count since June 9
Ram Temple Trust invites PM Modi to lay foundation stone, construction may begin on Aug 3 or 5
Ram Temple Trust invites PM Modi to lay foundation stone, construction may begin on Aug 3 or 5
Thrivananthapuram’s coastal areas go under lockdown to curb Covid-19 community transmission
Thrivananthapuram’s coastal areas go under lockdown to curb Covid-19 community transmission
‘UnIslamic’ Buddha statue discovered in Pakistan’s Mardan vandalised by workers
‘UnIslamic’ Buddha statue discovered in Pakistan’s Mardan vandalised by workers
Kapil said ‘don’t commit to anything’: Dravid on how he became Ind A coach
Kapil said ‘don’t commit to anything’: Dravid on how he became Ind A coach
‘Inside clusters, community transmission is more than 50% in Kerala’: KK Shailaja
‘Inside clusters, community transmission is more than 50% in Kerala’: KK Shailaja
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In