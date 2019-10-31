Panjab University grants affiliation to PGGC-46, GCCBA-50

cities

Panjab University (PU) affiliation committee on Wednesday granted affiliation to Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 46, and Government College of Commerce and Business Administration (GCCBA), Sector 50, for 2019-20 academic session.

The eight-member committee, after an inconclusive meeting on Tuesday, has finally decided to extend the affiliation of all courses offered by GCCBA-50 and bachelor of business administration (BBA) course at PGGC-46. The team, however, did not give the approval to start bachelor of computer applications (BCA-1 second unit) at PGGC-46.

A committee member on the condition of anonymity, said, “Keeping in view the interests of students, the committee decided to grant the two colleges affiliation for this session which is one-time exception but from the next academic session, the affiliation will not be extended.” “The college authorities are allegedly paying only ₹25,000 as salary to the appointed teachers which is against the norms of University Grants Commission (UGC). They should pay around ₹55,000 to the teachers,” he said.

In July, the committee had granted temporary affiliation to various courses offered by both the colleges and also directed them to fulfil the affiliation criteria of the university.

FACULTY HIRED THROUGH COOPERATIVE SOCIETIES

On Tuesday, the committee had sought a detailed list of the faculty members in both the colleges, including those who were hired by cooperative societies. No such list was submitted by PGGC-46, while 19 teachers of GCCBA-50 and seven of PGGC-46 were found appointed not as per the UGC norms.

The committee had found that at least 19 teachers in GCCBA-50 and seven teachers of PGGC-46 had been appointed through cooperative societies.

“We found that GCCBA-50 had appointed 19 teachers and PGGC-46 had hired seven teachers on temporary basis through cooperative societies which is against the UGC norms. We have directed them that from now onwards, they cannot appoint any teacher through societies. The appointments can be done only through UT higher education department,” the committee member said.

The issue of affiliation of both the colleges arose following the poor teacher-student ratio in them. The ratio is considered an important criterion for granting affiliation to any college.

PU’s JULY ORDERS

In an order issued in July this year, PU had ordered PGGC-46 to recruit seven faculty members for BBA first and third year on regular basis. The college was further directed to recruit nine faculty members for BCA first and third year, on regular basis.

For GCCBA-50, 11 regular faculty members for BCom, MCom and BBA courses, and seven regular faculty members for BCA were required to be recruited.

