Panvel records highest single day spike with 65 new cases

Panvel records highest single day spike with 65 new cases

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:12 IST
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
Panvel recorded highest single day spike with 65 new cases, taking the city’s total to 1,194, whereas, Navi Mumbai recorded 124 new cases on Friday. The number of positive cases in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) limits is now 4,515. On Friday nine deaths were reported from Navi Mumbai for second consecutive day and one death was reported in Panvel.

An officer from NMMC said, “84 patients were reported recovered on the day, taking the total recovery figure to 2,603. The recovery rate is now 58%. In the total positive 44 cases were from Kopar Khairane, 20 from Airoli and 18 from Nerul among others. Ten children are among those tested positive on Friday including a 2-year-old boy in Sector 22 in Kopar Khairane.”

In Panvel, 65 cases in one day are highest so far, the previous spike was of 56 cases on June 6. Of these, highest number of 26 cases are from Panvel followed by 12 in Kharghar. Around 812 patients have also recovered so far.

