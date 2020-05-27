Parents’ association protests against Punjab education minister on Facebook live

cities

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:03 IST

Four members of Parents’ Association, Punjab, went live on Facebook on Wednesday and raised questions to an effigy of state education minister Vijay Inder Singla for changing his statement related to school fee.

They accused the minister for allowing the private schools to charge tuition fee on monthly or quarterly basis from the parents. The members stated that on April 10, the minister had announced that no private school would charge any fee in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “But then on May 14, he changed the statement and allowed the private schools to charge the tuition fee,” they said.

Rajinder Ghai, president of the association, said, “The parents were forced to protest due to the financial constraints caused by the lockdown. People are thinking about survival at this crucial time and the private schools are sending messages to parents to submit the tuition fee and other charges.”

Since May 19, this is the sixth protest in Ludhiana by parents of different associations against private schools for forcing them to submit the fee.

On the same day, another protest was held by the members of Shiv Sena, Punjab, and parents of different schools outside the deputy commissioner (DC) office. Flouting the social distancing norms, parents and members of Shiv Sena protested for an hour, raising slogans against the private schools for forcing them to pay the tuition fee. They also submitted a memorandum to the DC.

Chairman of Shiv Sena, Punjab, Rajiv Tandon, said, “Private schools have been sending messages in the WhatsApp groups formed by the teachers and highlighting the names of the students whose parents have not submitted the fee. The government should not allow the private schools to charge any fee as the schools have been closed. The government needs to intervene and take a decision to provide relief to the parents.”

“Parents have been staying at home for the last two months. How will they pay the fee? If the state government fails to provide relief to the parents, then we will continue to protest”, he added.