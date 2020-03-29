Parents want school fees exemption for 1st quarter

cities

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:31 IST

Noida: In the wake of the financial slowdown brought about the coronavirus outbreak in the country, and the subsequent lockdown to contain its spread, parents of children in Noida schools have asked the institutions to exempt them from paying fees for the first quarter.

Schools, colleges and universities had been ordered to suspend classes earlier this month, and several have now shifted to conducting their courses online.

“We have requested the district magistrate and chief minister’s office to exempt parents from paying the first quarter fees in lieu of the current scenario, so that it doesn’t burden them,” said K Arunachalam, secretary general, All Noida School Parents Association (ANSPA).

Parents, however, said they were aware that schools also have obligations towards their staff.

“We understand that they have to pay salaries, so if a complete waver is not possible, they should at least let parents pay the fees on a monthly basis. Schools should waive late fee payment charges, in case parents have trouble paying money on time, because every one is under financial pressure,” Arunachalam said.

Parents have also requested that students should not be punished if parents default on fee payments.

“Some people are have not received their full salaries this month, but some schools have sent fee notices. Keeping in mind the present situation, we have requested for a waiver. Some states have already done it,” said Yatendra Kasana, president, ANSPA.

Dadri MLA Tej Pal Nagar also wrote to the district magistrate’s office, asking him to exempt parents paying the fees for the first quarter.

“Greater Noida is an education hub with several schools, colleges and universities. When educational institutes are established, they receive a lot of help from government and administration. During these difficult times, they should also contribute and there should be fees exemptions in all institutions for the next three months at least,” Nagar said.

“Our focus right now is to help the migrant population and daily wage earners. No decision has been taken regarding any fee exemption,” said Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate, Brijesh Narayan Singh.

Kamini Bhasin, the head of Unaided Recognised Public Schools Association (URPSA) in Noida could not be reached for a comment despite repeated efforts.