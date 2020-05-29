e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Part of ceiling collapses in Noida Sector 77 society, second incident in two days in GB Nagar

Part of ceiling collapses in Noida Sector 77 society, second incident in two days in GB Nagar

cities Updated: May 29, 2020 22:58 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Noida:

Two days after a portion of a ceiling collapsed at a flat in a Greater Noida West high-rise, a similar incident took place in a society in Noida Sector 77 on Friday, leaving residents of the society worried about safety over poor quality construction.

The Friday’s incident was reported from Prateek Wisteria society under Sector 49 police jurisdiction around 9am when a part of the ceiling at a flat collapsed.

“I received minor injury to my shoulder during the collapse,” said Chitra Rekha Singh, the flat occupant.

According to her, a collapse had also taken place in her house in November last year after which the society management had taken care of the repairs. Although the family had pointed other weak spots that time, nothing was done about them leading to the Friday’s collapse, Singh said.

The family, however, does not want to take up the matter with local police and are content with only the repairs by the management.

Noida police officials said that they are aware of the case but cannot take legal action unless the family files a formal complaint.

Surprisingly, the developer of the society denied the incident. “Nothing of the sort has happened, and we have anyways given the handover to the Apartment Owners’ Association (AOA). This fall is in their purview,” said Prashant Tiwari, CMD, Prateek Group.

On May 27, a similar collapse had occurred at a flat in Ajnara Homes society in Greater Noida West in which a seven-year-old boy had sustained head injuries. The family had filed a case with the Bisrakh police after which three people from the developer and management end were arrested.

The Friday’s case has residents worried for long term safety in the society.

“There are visible cracks and damage in other flats and balconies. Time and again we have highlighted this issue without any resolution from officials. The poor quality of construction has put the residents’ lives at risk,” said Amit Gupta, president, Prateek Wisteria AOA.

top news
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In