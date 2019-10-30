e-paper
Passers-by discover history-sheeter’s body in Mhalunge fields

cities Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:38 IST
HT Correspondent
An accused in two murder cases was found dead at a construction site in Mhalunge village, Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Rajesh Suresh Raut, 34, a resident of Arjun Padale chawl in Mhalunge village, had a history of cases registered against him at the local police station, according to Yashwant Gavari, senior police inspector, Hinjewadi police station.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Priti Rajesh Raut, 31, the victim’s wife.

“He has two cases of murder and a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered against him. His body was found in the field by people passing by,” said senior PI Gavari who is investigating the case.

The police have found Raut’s mobile phone near his person and are investigating the case. His body was taken to a local hospital for post mortem and later handed over to his family members.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hinjewadi police station.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 17:38 IST

