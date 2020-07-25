e-paper
Home / Cities / Patiala police bust interstate gang of robbers

Patiala police bust interstate gang of robbers

cities Updated: Jul 25, 2020 21:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The district police busted a gang of inter-state gold robbers by arresting three women, who are its members, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Lachmi alias Lachoo, of Langroi in Patiala, Karamjit Kaur of Jolian village in Sangrur, and Roopo, of Muradpura village in Patiala. They were wanted in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said police signalled a Swift Dzire to stop. “Instead of stopping, the driver tried to flee and almost hit an ASI. They were intercepted but two of the gang members, Satya and Manpreet Singh, managed to flee,” he said.

He added that 59 cases are registered against Lachmi in different states, while 29 against Roopo and 33 against Satya. The SSP said the gang targeted people at religious and public places and cut their gold ornaments with the help of cutters and acid,” he said.

He added that they used to loot senior citizens by dragging them to their car. The fresh case has been registered under Sections 307, 379-B, and 27 of the IPC at Civil Lines police station.

