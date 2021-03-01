IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / 10-yr-old boy beaten to death on suspicion of mobile theft in Bihar
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
patna news

10-yr-old boy beaten to death on suspicion of mobile theft in Bihar

The crime occurred on Saturday morning. The police are conducting raids to find others who may be involved in the murder
READ FULL STORY
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:04 AM IST

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by villagers on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone in Bihar’s Supual town past Saturday, said the police. Three accused have been arrested, they said.

The boy’s body was recovered on Sunday morning from a pond in the district.

The boy’s grandfather told the police that the incident took place when he was visiting a relative while his daughter-in-law (mother of the deceased) went to collect her ration card around 11am on Saturday. “He was alone at home. When his mother returned, he was not at home. After a few hours, she informed me that he was still not back,” he added.

The family failed to trace the boy. “We also called a relative who helped them look for the boy, but to no avail,” he added.

Also Read | Boys playing cricket find body at abandoned factory in Ludhiana

Later, police said, another boy of the same village was returning home after answering nature’s call on Sunday morning. “He saw the victim’s body submerged in water and one of the accused was allegedly there. The accused allegedly threatened the boy from telling anyone. The boy noticed that the clothes of the accused were drenched. The villagers suspect that he was involved in the killing of the boy,” said the police.

The family filed a complaint and the police took the accused into custody. The accused have reportedly confessed to their crime.

Supual Town police station SHO Dinanath Mandal said that the police arrested a mother-son duo and another man. “During investigation, it came to light that they killed the boy and buried his body in their house. Later, they threw it in the pond late in the night. The motive behind the murder appears to be suspicion of mobile phone theft. We are conducting raids to trace others involved in the crime,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
patna news

10-yr-old boy beaten to death on suspicion of mobile theft in Bihar

By Mukesh Kumar Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:04 AM IST
The crime occurred on Saturday morning. The police are conducting raids to find others who may be involved in the murder
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: PM Modi.
File photo: PM Modi.
patna news

'Example of self-reliance': PM Modi hails migrant worker's journey to becoming f

By HT Correspondent, Bettiah
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:36 PM IST
  • Baitha utilised the pandemic as an opportunity to turn into an entrepreneur and set up an LED bulb manufacturing unit in his village.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Currently, schools are functioning for students of classes 6 to 12 with 50% attendance and other restrictive measures due to the pandemic.(Hindustan Times Media)
Currently, schools are functioning for students of classes 6 to 12 with 50% attendance and other restrictive measures due to the pandemic.(Hindustan Times Media)
patna news

Primary classes to begin from tomorrow in Bihar: All you need to know

Written by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:57 PM IST
The Bihar education department took the decision after consulting with the crisis management group in a meeting last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Arun Kumar Singh takes charge as Bihar chief secretary

By Subhash Pathak I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Patna
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Arun Kumar Singh, a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Sunday was appointed the new chief secretary of Bihar, replacing Deepak Kumar
READ FULL STORY
Close
A relative sits next to a child patient who is suffering from acute encephalitis syndrome at a hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alasdair Pal(REUTERS)
A relative sits next to a child patient who is suffering from acute encephalitis syndrome at a hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alasdair Pal(REUTERS)
patna news

Bihar to deploy trained doctors and nurses to tackle AES this year

By Ajay Kr Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:05 PM IST
  • A massive awareness program about the disease in the worst affected areas will also be launched.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While most industries were facing loses, the cycle industry got a shot in the arm as more and more people started opting for bicycles as their mode of transport amid a rising fitness consciousness(HT File)
While most industries were facing loses, the cycle industry got a shot in the arm as more and more people started opting for bicycles as their mode of transport amid a rising fitness consciousness(HT File)
patna news

Manufacturing hub at Dobhi in Gaya along Amirtsar-Delhi-Kolkata freight corridor

By Anirban Guha Roy | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • The advantage of the site at Dobhi is its proximity to the upcoming eastern freight dedicated corridor passing through Gaya and the Kolkata-Delhi national highway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Further increase in maximum temperature is likely after March 1(HT Photo)
Further increase in maximum temperature is likely after March 1(HT Photo)
patna news

Temperature soars to nearly 34°C in Gaya, Bihar as summer knocks early

By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • Usually mercury above 30°C is recorded in March, but this year the mercury has exceeded the normal temperature in February-end itself, said a weather department official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Four armed assailants shot Mishra in the head before fleeing on two bikes.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Four armed assailants shot Mishra in the head before fleeing on two bikes.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
patna news

Congress MLA’s nephew shot dead at Bihar home, 4th murder in the family

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:01 AM IST
  • Sanjeev was the 4 family member to be murdered in the last 20 years. His father Mahendra alias Gumti Mishra, uncle Chandrama Mishra and grandfather Pt Kamta Prasad Mishra, had all been shot dead in Parsathua market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker during a Covid-19 inoculation drive.(PTI)
A medic administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker during a Covid-19 inoculation drive.(PTI)
patna news

Bihar to begin registration for 3rd phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1

By Ruchir Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:36 PM IST
  • Those who fail to turn up for vaccination after registration will have the option to re-register after cancelling the previous one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde; Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also present during the inaugural function of the Shatabdi Bhawan at the High Court in Patna. (ANI PHOTO).
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde; Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also present during the inaugural function of the Shatabdi Bhawan at the High Court in Patna. (ANI PHOTO).
patna news

CM Nitish Kumar bats for judiciary’s role in establishing rule of law in Bihar

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • Kumar had earlier in his address referred to the Patna HC’s endeavour in 2006, soon after he took over the reins of the state, to help establish the rule of law by ensuring speedy trials so that wrongdoers could get punishment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna municipality has obtained have ODF+ certificate this time and hopes to improve score.(Representative photo)
Patna municipality has obtained have ODF+ certificate this time and hopes to improve score.(Representative photo)
patna news

Patna eyes better swachhta ranking after finishing last in 2020

By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • In 2020, Patna scored 1552.11 out of 6,000 points with zero score in certification category.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sub inspector was killed during shootout with criminals in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Thursday.(HT Photo/Representative use)
A sub inspector was killed during shootout with criminals in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Thursday.(HT Photo/Representative use)
patna news

Bihar: Sacking of senior cops sought after sub inspector killed in shootout

By Ajay Kr Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Sitamarhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:22 AM IST
  • Rakesh Kumar Singh, former block pramukh told the IG that nothing had been done by the SHO to stop illegal activities in the village.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav(PTI)
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav(PTI)
patna news

Bihar saw 8-fold growth in budget size under both RJD and NDA: Tejashwi Yadav

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Participating in a debate in the assembly on the 2021-22 Bihar budget in the assembly, Yadav said its size was 3000 crore in 1990 which increased to 24,000 crore, a growth of eight times, in 2005 when RJD was in power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Rajvardhan Azad
Dr Rajvardhan Azad
patna news

Bihar university service commission chief nominated to WHO body

By Arun Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:09 AM IST
  • Vitreoretinal disorders are a group of eye conditions concerning the retina and the vitreous in the eyes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister Ram Surat Rai was cornered by MLCs across party lines raising the issue of delay in land mutations in the state.(Courtesy- Livehindustan.com)
Minister Ram Surat Rai was cornered by MLCs across party lines raising the issue of delay in land mutations in the state.(Courtesy- Livehindustan.com)
patna news

Bihar: Minister promises action against officers delaying land mutation

By Subhash Pathak | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:52 AM IST
  • Responding to concerns expressed by members across party lines, the minister assured the Legislative Council that he would personally look into the issue of inordinate delay in land mutations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac