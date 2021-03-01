10-yr-old boy beaten to death on suspicion of mobile theft in Bihar
A 10-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by villagers on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone in Bihar’s Supual town past Saturday, said the police. Three accused have been arrested, they said.
The boy’s body was recovered on Sunday morning from a pond in the district.
The boy’s grandfather told the police that the incident took place when he was visiting a relative while his daughter-in-law (mother of the deceased) went to collect her ration card around 11am on Saturday. “He was alone at home. When his mother returned, he was not at home. After a few hours, she informed me that he was still not back,” he added.
The family failed to trace the boy. “We also called a relative who helped them look for the boy, but to no avail,” he added.
Also Read | Boys playing cricket find body at abandoned factory in Ludhiana
Later, police said, another boy of the same village was returning home after answering nature’s call on Sunday morning. “He saw the victim’s body submerged in water and one of the accused was allegedly there. The accused allegedly threatened the boy from telling anyone. The boy noticed that the clothes of the accused were drenched. The villagers suspect that he was involved in the killing of the boy,” said the police.
The family filed a complaint and the police took the accused into custody. The accused have reportedly confessed to their crime.
Supual Town police station SHO Dinanath Mandal said that the police arrested a mother-son duo and another man. “During investigation, it came to light that they killed the boy and buried his body in their house. Later, they threw it in the pond late in the night. The motive behind the murder appears to be suspicion of mobile phone theft. We are conducting raids to trace others involved in the crime,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10-yr-old boy beaten to death on suspicion of mobile theft in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Example of self-reliance': PM Modi hails migrant worker's journey to becoming f
- Baitha utilised the pandemic as an opportunity to turn into an entrepreneur and set up an LED bulb manufacturing unit in his village.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Primary classes to begin from tomorrow in Bihar: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arun Kumar Singh takes charge as Bihar chief secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar to deploy trained doctors and nurses to tackle AES this year
- A massive awareness program about the disease in the worst affected areas will also be launched.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manufacturing hub at Dobhi in Gaya along Amirtsar-Delhi-Kolkata freight corridor
- The advantage of the site at Dobhi is its proximity to the upcoming eastern freight dedicated corridor passing through Gaya and the Kolkata-Delhi national highway.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Temperature soars to nearly 34°C in Gaya, Bihar as summer knocks early
- Usually mercury above 30°C is recorded in March, but this year the mercury has exceeded the normal temperature in February-end itself, said a weather department official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress MLA’s nephew shot dead at Bihar home, 4th murder in the family
- Sanjeev was the 4 family member to be murdered in the last 20 years. His father Mahendra alias Gumti Mishra, uncle Chandrama Mishra and grandfather Pt Kamta Prasad Mishra, had all been shot dead in Parsathua market.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar to begin registration for 3rd phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1
- Those who fail to turn up for vaccination after registration will have the option to re-register after cancelling the previous one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Nitish Kumar bats for judiciary’s role in establishing rule of law in Bihar
- Kumar had earlier in his address referred to the Patna HC’s endeavour in 2006, soon after he took over the reins of the state, to help establish the rule of law by ensuring speedy trials so that wrongdoers could get punishment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna eyes better swachhta ranking after finishing last in 2020
- In 2020, Patna scored 1552.11 out of 6,000 points with zero score in certification category.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Sacking of senior cops sought after sub inspector killed in shootout
- Rakesh Kumar Singh, former block pramukh told the IG that nothing had been done by the SHO to stop illegal activities in the village.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar saw 8-fold growth in budget size under both RJD and NDA: Tejashwi Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar university service commission chief nominated to WHO body
- Vitreoretinal disorders are a group of eye conditions concerning the retina and the vitreous in the eyes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Minister promises action against officers delaying land mutation
- Responding to concerns expressed by members across party lines, the minister assured the Legislative Council that he would personally look into the issue of inordinate delay in land mutations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox