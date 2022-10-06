12-yr-old girl mauled by tiger in VTR, third death in a month

BETTIAH: A 12-year-old girl was the latest victim of a tiger attack in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the latest incident has taken the toll to six in the past few months in the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) range, three of them within a month.

Wild conservator and field director, VTR, Dr. Neshamani K said that the tiger strayed away from the forest and entered the house at Singahi Mustoli village where the deceased, identified as Nagari Kumari, was sleeping.

“Prima facie, it appears that the girl was killed by the same tiger that had killed two others in Harnatand range recently. The body has been sent for an autopsy. An adequate compensation would be given to the deceased’s family members as per rule,” Dr. Neshamani said.

The father of the deceased, Ramakant Manjhi, said that the body was found at some distance from the house.

So far, efforts by the forest department to engage a Hyderabad-based hunter-cum tranquiliser expert and a large contingent of trackers, sharpshooters, rescuers, forest jawans, and veterinary experts to catch the tiger has turned futile.

“The thick sugarcane fields along the fringe forest and heavy downpour have posed a major challenge in our operation. However, efforts are on to catch the tiger,” Dr. Neshamani said.