Home / Cities / Patna News / 12-yr-old girl mauled by tiger in VTR, third death in a month

12-yr-old girl mauled by tiger in VTR, third death in a month

patna news
Published on Oct 06, 2022 10:56 PM IST

So far, efforts by the forest department to engage a Hyderabad-based hunter-cum tranquiliser expert and a large contingent of trackers, sharpshooters, rescuers, forest jawans, and veterinary experts to catch the tiger has turned futile.

According to officials, the latest incident has taken the toll to six in the past few months in the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) range, three of them within a month. (Picture for representation)
According to officials, the latest incident has taken the toll to six in the past few months in the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) range, three of them within a month. (Picture for representation)
BySandeep Bhaskar

BETTIAH: A 12-year-old girl was the latest victim of a tiger attack in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the latest incident has taken the toll to six in the past few months in the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) range, three of them within a month.

Wild conservator and field director, VTR, Dr. Neshamani K said that the tiger strayed away from the forest and entered the house at Singahi Mustoli village where the deceased, identified as Nagari Kumari, was sleeping.

“Prima facie, it appears that the girl was killed by the same tiger that had killed two others in Harnatand range recently. The body has been sent for an autopsy. An adequate compensation would be given to the deceased’s family members as per rule,” Dr. Neshamani said.

The father of the deceased, Ramakant Manjhi, said that the body was found at some distance from the house.

So far, efforts by the forest department to engage a Hyderabad-based hunter-cum tranquiliser expert and a large contingent of trackers, sharpshooters, rescuers, forest jawans, and veterinary experts to catch the tiger has turned futile.

“The thick sugarcane fields along the fringe forest and heavy downpour have posed a major challenge in our operation. However, efforts are on to catch the tiger,” Dr. Neshamani said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out