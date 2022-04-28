13 IAS officers shifted in Bihar
In a minor reshuffle, 13 IAS officers, including two divisional commissioners, were shifted in the state on Thursday, according to a state government notification.
Sanjiv Kumar Sinha, a 1986-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer currently posted as chairman and member of revenue board, has been made chief investigation commissioner of the general administration department (GAD). Additional chief secretary (labour resources) Dr Bandana Kinni has been shifted in Bihar state planning board as chief advisor.
Tirhut divisional Commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh has been posted as principal secretary, panchayti raj. Arvind Kumar Choudhary, principal secretary of rural development department, has been shifted to labour resources department in the same capacity.
B Rajendra, who has returned from central deputation and was awaiting posting, has been posted as principal secretary of GAD.
Narmdeshwar Lal, secretary at animal and fisheries department, has been shifted to sugarcane department in same capacity.
N Sarvan Kumar, secretary of agriculture department, has been given additional charge as secretary, animal and fisheries resources.
Darbhanga divisional commissioner Manish Kumar has been given additional charge of divisional commissioner, Tirhut.
Health secretary Gorakhnath made new divisional commissioner of Purnia. He also given additional charge of divisional commissioner, Kosi division.
Meanwhile, 2017-batch IAS officer and Jamui DDC Arif Hasan has been shifted to Purnia as municipal commissioner. Similarly, Kaimur DDC Kumar Gourav has been posted as municipal commissioner of Darbhanga. Buxar DDC Yogesh Kumar Sagar has been shifted to Bhagalpur as municipal commissioner while Abhilasha Sharma, DDC Khagaria, has been posted as municipal commissioner, Gaya.
-
Groom, kin assaulted, wedding called off
ARA A bridegroom and Groom Sujit Kumar's family members in a village in Bihar's Bhojpur district were injured after they were assaulted by people from the bride's side on Wednesday night, police said. Residents of Patna, his father Tarkeshwar Nath Goswami and brothers Sumit Kumar and Raja Kumar, Groom Sujit Kumar, have been admitted at Ara district hospital for treatment while two other injured are undergoing treatment at a at private nursing home.
-
Man kills ex-wife, daughter, shoots self in Patna
PATNA A man shot dead Rajiv's daughter and former wife before killing himself in Gardanibagh area of Patna on Thursday afternoon, police said. “The two, along with Prabha's mother, were returning from Begusarai after attending a family function when the incident took place,” said a police official. “There are eyewitnesses and we have recorded their statements. We have also obtained CCTV footage of the crime,” said Patna senior superintendent of police MS Dhillon .
-
ICSE, ISC students find exams straightforward
The students of Class 10 appeared for their history and civics exam and Class 12 their commerce exam. The exams, being conducted by Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, started from April 25. Gurnoor, a Class 10 student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, said, “ The paper was easy and not lengthy. I finished it half an hour before the allotted 1.5 hours.” The Class-12 students echoed a similar sentiment.
-
34-year-old man arrested in Badlapur for murder of friend over drunken brawl
A 34-year-old man was arrested for killing The accused, Samsul Haq Gulam Karim, 34's 28-year-old friend and dumping The deceased, Prasad Jinjurkar's body in the bush over a petty drunken brawl. Badlapur police had found the body of the victim on Monday and arrested the accused on Thursday. The deceased, Prasad Jinjurkar, was unemployed for some months. He stayed with his parents and used to go out to party with friends regularly. The accused, Samsul Haq Gulam Karim, 34, was friends with Jinjurkar.
-
4 Navi Mumbai civic staff booked for negligence as electric pole falls on man
Sanpada police have booked four staff members of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation for negligence after a street pole fell on a food vendor. While the incident occurred on Sunday, an FIR was registered on Wednesday after investigation. On Sunday afternoon, the NMMC staff were erecting a new street light pole at Sector 8 in Sanpada. While the men were erecting a new pole, the old pole happened to fall over the right shoulder of Hikutty.
