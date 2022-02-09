Home / Cities / Patna News / 150-year-old British-era sundial stolen in Bihar’s Dehri
patna news

150-year-old British-era sundial stolen in Bihar’s Dehri

A 150-year-old British-era sundial was stolen from Dehri-on-Sone in Rohtas district of south Bihar on Tuesday night, police said.
Police at the spot from where the heritage sundial was stolen. (HT photo)
Police at the spot from where the heritage sundial was stolen. (HT photo)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 09:50 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPrasun K Mishra, Dehri On Sone

A 150-year-old British-era sundial was stolen from Dehri-on-Sone in Rohtas district of south Bihar on Tuesday night, police said.

The sundial, which was considered a local heritage for Dehri town, was set up by the British in 1871 on the campus of Dehri Mechanical Workshop, where parts of ships were repaired at the time. An Industrial Training Institute (ITI) now stands on the same campus .

“There is no such watch in the entire south Bihar. It still displayed time with accuracy and locals corrected the time of their wrist watches with it,” said Jag Narayan Pandey, a local journalist now in his 70s.

The place is adjacent to Bihar Military Police (BMP) battalion headquarters and offices and residences of top police officers.

Morning walkers noticed the missing clock on Wednesday and informed police.

“Sniffer dogs have been pressed into service,” said subdivisional police officer Navjot Simi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out