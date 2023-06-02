Home / Cities / Patna News / 15-year-old girl gang-raped in Bihar’s Vaishali; 4 held

15-year-old girl gang-raped in Bihar’s Vaishali; 4 held

ByAvinash Kumar
Jun 02, 2023 06:47 PM IST

Police said that the four arrested persons are in the age group of 18 and 19, and raids are on to nab the fifth accused

A 15-year-old girl was abducted, gang-raped and abandoned at an isolated place by five persons in Bihar’s Vaishali district on the intervene night of Thursday and Friday, police said.

The girl was immediately rushed to a hospital in an unconscious condition. (Representative Image)

Vaishali superintendent of police (SP) Ravi Ranjan Kumar told HT that four of the accused persons have been arrested and they are in the age group of 18 and 19.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against the five people based on a statement of the girl’s grandmother. She said that the incident happened when the girl had gone to attend nature’s call.

“One of the accused forced the girl to drink insecticide and snatched her cell phone. The accused threatened her with grievous consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. She somehow reached her house and narrated the ordeal to her grandmother before falling unconscious,” said the grandmother in her complaint.

The girl was immediately rushed to a hospital in unconscious condition and the doctor there referred her to Hajipur sadar hospital.

The SP said that one of the arrested accused is said to be a friend of the girl. “A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot and collected evidence. Raids are on to nab the fifth accused,” he added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

bihar abducted vaishali district
