8 more die in Bihar’s Champaran hooch tragedy; toll rises to 22

The death toll in East Champaran’s suspected spurious liquor consumption cases climbed to 22 on Sunday with eight fresh casualties reported from different health facilities even as 11 police personnel were suspended in the aftermath of the incident. The Bihar police said that 12 to 13 people are under treatment after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in East Champaran. (PTI)

Confirming this, deputy inspector general (Champaran range) Jayant Kant said,“The death toll has risen to 22, whereas 12 to 13 people are under treatment after allegedly consuming spurious liquor”. More than 25 persons have been arrested in this connection, DIG added.

Meanwhile, the East Champaran’s superintendent of police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra on Sunday suspended eleven police personnel including nine chowkidars and a sub inspector, besides an assistant sub inspector of anti liquor task force (ALTF) in the aftermath of the incident.

“These apart, explanations have been sought from five station house officers (SHOs) of four police stations namely Sagauli, Paharpur, Harshidih, Raghunathpur OP and Turkauliya “, the SP said.

In yet another development, the East Champaran police arrested 60 people involved in the sale and trade of liquor and seized 368.5 liters of liquor and 50 liters of spirit, an ingredient used for manufacturing liquor, in raids at 400 locations across the district.

Sona Devi, mother-in-law of deceased Ashok Paswan, a resident of Paswan Basti Laxmipur village, said, “God knows how will my daughter sustain herself. She has only three daughters. There are none to eke out a living.”

Located at about 14 km from Motihari, headquarters of East Champaran district, Laxmipur village in Turkauliya block has witnessed four deaths since Friday night after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor.

One of Paswan’s relative said he was a habitual drinker and returned home after consuming liquor on Friday.

“His condition deteriorated in the middle of the night as he started retching and had bouts of vomiting accompanied by dizziness, and he collapsed while he was being take to hospital at Motihari,” said the relative, refusing to be identified.