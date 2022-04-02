3 held in Khagaria for duping Vaishno Devi pilgrims with fake chopper tickets
Three people have been arrested from Khagaria by the Jammu police for allegedly duping people by providing fake tickets for helicopter rides from Katra to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the hill nearby, police said on Saturday.
Those arrested were identified as Santosh Kumar (24), Ashok Sharma (35) and Lakhpati Paswan, all residents of Subha Panchayat.
N H Khan, additional director general of Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU), which helped the Jammu police in the raid, told HT that he got inputs from Jammu police that some cyber criminals were duping pilgrims by providing them fake online tickets for Katra-Sanjichhat-Katra helicopter journey.
The team raided the village of the accused late Friday evening. “After obtaining transit remand, the Jammu police took them for further investigation,” Khan said.
Meanwhile, the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said it has not authorised any private travel agency for helicopter bookings for Katra-Sanjichhat-Katra. The online booking for helicopter service is available only at Shrine Board’s official website and mobile app. “All online services offered by the shrine board are through the official website www.maavaishnodevi.org and MATA VAISHNO DEVI APP,’’ the official said.
-
Gurugram: Miscreants loot ₹13.28 lakh from private bank ATM
Robbers cut open an ATM and decamped with over ₹13 lakh in Sector 75A here, police said on Saturday. They barged into the private bank ATM on Thursday night and broke open the machine using a gas cutter after spraying black paint on the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the unmanned kiosk, the police added. The police haven't obtained any major leads into the case, sources said.
-
Campaigning ends for polls to 24 Legislative Council seats
From the ruling National Democratic Alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting 12 seats, chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is in the fray in 11 seats while Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party led by union minister Pashupati Pasas has fielded its candidate in one seat. Congress, which had no seat sharing arrangement with its ally RJD, is contesting on 16 seats on its own.
-
Suspended cop who challenged Bihar DGP appointment in SC under ED lens
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday registered a money laundering case against suspended constable Narendra Kumar Dhiraj, currently the president of Bihar Policemen's Association, officials familiar with the matter said. Incidentally, Dhiraj had challenged the appointment of Bihar police chief, director general of police Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, alleging violation of the Supreme Court's directions passed in a 2006 case.
-
UP DGP directs prompt action on ‘alerts’ to avert suicides
UP director general of police Mukul Goel on Saturday directed police to take prompt action on social media posts about 'negative thoughts' that could lead to suicide by people, mainly students. According to a press note, shared by the DGP's Lucknow headquarters, the state police have averted two suicides in Prayagraj after detecting two such posts on social media.
-
HAT set to resume 183-year-old ‘iftaar’ tradition after Covid break
After a break of two years due to the Covid pandemic, the Hussainabad and Allied Trust is all set to resume its 183-year-old tradition of distributing 'iftaar' among 1,350 'rozedaars' during the holy month of Ramzan. 'Iftaar' is the meal taken by Muslims at sundown to break the daily fast during Ramzan and 'rozedaars' are the people who fast. “It was for the first time that 'iftaar' was not distributed in mosques,” an official said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics