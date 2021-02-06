3 labourers killed, 5 ill, after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar
- Bihar police was trying to trace the culprits who supplied the deadly liquor to the labourers.
Three persons died and five fell ill after consuming spurious liquor at Kurasan village under Bhabua police station of Kaimur district in Bihar on Friday.
All the eight persons were labourers who consumed the spurious liquor before their condition started deteriorating late Thursday night.
Lal Mohar Bind, 32 and Ram Keshi Kohar, 50 died at the village on Friday evening. Chandrika Paswan, 32, who was admitted at sadar hospital with complaint of breathlessness, too died.
Dharmendra Kahar, 25, who was admitted to the sadar hospital in critical condition, has been referred to a higher institution, said Naga Paswan, husband of the village head.
Jhanna Sah, 50, Santosh Gond, 35, Jitendra Musahar and Ram Krit Muasahar who had consumed less quantity of the illicit liquor, were out of danger after treatment, ex mukhiya Bhanu Pratap Singh said.
Bhabua superintendent of police, Rakesh Kumar, however, said there were only two deaths in the illicit liquor consumption case and added that the exact cause of the deaths could be confirmed only after getting the post mortem examination report. Police was trying to trace the culprits who supplied the deadly liquor to the labourers, the SP said.
District magistrate Navdeep Shukla and SP were camping at the village.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar defends barring people with criminal antecedents from getting jobs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Raj Bhawan vests SHEC with power to vet varsity statutes, ordinances
- According to a senior official, around 73 ordinances, regulations and draft statutes, many related to distance education courses being run by different universities, are pending and would be referred to the SHEC for examination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar decides to reopen schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8
- Bihar decides to reopen schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8, reports ANI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Maoists arrested from Muzaffarpur in Bihar
- Confirming the arrest of the wanted Maoists, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Muzaffarpur, Jayant Kant said both were absconding for many years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna University to start classes for first year students from February 8
- Since the academic session is running late due to Covid-19 outbreak, the initial classes will be taken online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar budget: Fiscal deficit to be near 4% due to Covid-19 induced borrowings
- The state government has already borrowed ₹26,000 crore till January this fiscal as against the target of ₹28,000 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Duplication of beneficiary names on CoWIN app slowing vaccination drive in Bihar
- The issue of duplication of beneficiary names on the portal was first flagged by state authorities last month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar plans financial inclusion of rural women by scaling up Jeevika
- Rural women in Jeevika SHGs have been given the job of supplying school uniforms to students from class 1-12 in state-run schools apart from other initiatives for their financial inclusion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar panchayat polls likely in 9-10 phases, starting mid-March; no 2 child norm
- The state government has no plans to implement the two child norm for candidates in the upcoming panchayat polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plan to promote Bihar as medical tourism destination
- The state has highly qualified doctors and the treatment cost is quite low in comparison to foreign countries or the metros.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Patna ISBT’s capacity to be doubled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One held for murder of IndiGo manager in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish fulfils poll promise, hikes cash incentive for girl students in Bihar
- The cash incentives will benefit about 3.50 lakh girls taking intermediate examinations and around 80,000 girls enrolled in different colleges in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protest against Bihar order suggesting protestors could be blacklisted
- All the contractors, especially those engaged in the bidding for construction of bus stands, vegetable markets, would have to obtain a character certificate from the state police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Something’s cooking’: Bihar DyCM fuels speculations after meeting RJD MLAs
- Bihar chief of the AIMIM said that the party MLAs want development of the Seemanchal region either by hook or by crook.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox